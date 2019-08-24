Services
H. Duane Smith


1936 - 2019
H. Duane Smith Obituary
H. Duane Smith

Lansing - H. Duane Smith, 83, of Lansing passed away on August 20, 2019. Duane was born in Mount Pleasant, PA, and moved to a farm on Storm Road in Lansing as a young child. He was retired from a utility company where he worked as a welder.

Duane is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Gwendolyn; daughters, Konnie (David) and Karlene (Craig); son, Duane; brothers, Jim, Tom and Fred; many nieces and nephews, and a special child, Ileen, who was a granddaughter to him. He was predeceased by his brother, Bob, and parents, Elsie and Ronald.

In keeping with Duane's wishes, there will be no services at this time. To share a memory, please visit www.lansingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 24, 2019
