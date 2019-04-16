|
|
Harold G. (John) Johnson, Jr.
Ithaca - Harold G. (John) Johnson, Jr., passed away peacefully at his home on March 17, 2019, ending his battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He was born August 10, 1944, to H.G. Johnson, Sr. and Charlotte Martha (Barrett) Johnson in Glens Falls, NY.
John believed in education, teaching, compassion, and dedication to a more just world.
He graduated from Hudson Falls High School with many life-long friends in 1962, then from Adirondack Community College, and completing his VISTA training at Arizona State University. He then earned a bachelor's degree from Concord College in Athens, WV and a master's degree in social work from West Virginia University.
John, his wife, and daughter moved to Ithaca, NY in 1977 where he held a lecturing position at Cornell University, College of Human Ecology until 1997. He also became a planner for West Virginia Developmental Disabilities from 2000-2006. In 2006, he returned to NY and worked for the NENY American Red Cross at Albany in community development. He then transferred to Adirondack Saratoga Red Cross, retiring on May 13, 2011.
John was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Joseph Johnson, and the mother of his daughter, Betsy Stuart Johnson.
He is survived by his beloved daughter, Melinda (Mindy) Johnson, his sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Brunelle, and two brothers, Arthur (Sonny) Johnson, and Douglas C. Johnson. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews, and many beloved friends, each of whom was so important to him.
A special celebration of John's life, the John Johnson Memorial Kentucky Derby Party, will be held on May 4th from 4-8 pm in Glens Falls, NY.
In lieu of flowers, John requested that donations be made to the American Red Cross.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 16, 2019