Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Harold Babcock
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
1935 - 2019
Ithaca - Harold Lee Babcock, 84, of Ithaca, passed away on Sunday, September 23, 2019. Born on February 28, 1935, he was the son of the late Charles and Viola (Altemose) Babcock.

Harold proudly served in the US Navy on the USS Newport News during the Korean War. On June 29, 1957, he married the love of his life, Carol Wilson at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Ithaca.

In 1990, he retired from NYSEG after more than 30 faithful years of service. He spent his retirement years fishing, traveling on bus trips with his wife, tinkering around the house and mowing his lawn. More than anything, he cherished the time he shared with his family.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 62 years, Carol W. Babcock of Ithaca; his children, Robert (Sharon) Babcock of Newfield, Kellie (Steve Witiaz) Christopher of Elmira; his grandchildren, Ian Christopher (Kristina Vanderbilt), Shannara Babcock; and the Cappadonia families.

Friends may call from 11-1 pm on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Bangs Funeral Home, Inc, 209 W. Green St., Ithaca. A funeral service will follow at 1 pm at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Frear Memorial Park Cemetery in Ithaca, NY.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Harold's memory may be made to the Ithaca Fire Dept. Station #4, 1240 Trumansburg Rd, Ithaca, NY 14850.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
