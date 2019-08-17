|
Harold M. Reese
McLean - Harold M. Reese, 86, a long-time resident of McLean, NY, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Groton Nursing Home.
Harold was born August 28, 1932, in Groton, a son of the late L. John Reese and Mary Harvey Gaul.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Phyllis Cole Reese, in 2012, whom he missed every day. They were married in 1953, raising four children and enjoying their life; camping, attending auctions and being members of the McLean Fire Department. He loved his collection of Hess trucks, milk bottles and tools. He loved tinkering with his tractors, and was always willing to plow out his neighbors during the winter. He especially loved his children, grandchildren and great-granddaughters.
He worked hard his entire life at many jobs; farming in the area while young, Camps the slaughter house in Cortland, Acme Pest Control, Bell Electric, and retired from the Town of Dryden Highway Dept., where he worked for many years. He was an active member with the McLean Fire Dept. for many years, he was a past chief and became a life-member. He joined the Dept. in 1964.
Survivors include his children, Marianne (Gary) Maybee, Robert (Shawn) Reese, David Reese and Joanne Stockholm (her partner Robert); grandchildren, Jennifer (Lloyd) Spinner, Brandy (Robert) Crowley, Matthew (Tonya) Maybee and Frank Stockholm lll; great-grandchildren, Mikeala (Joshua) Curatolo, Lynn Maybee, Emerson and Avery Crowley and Trinity Maybee; and his brother, Lloyd Reese and sister Maryruth Teeter. He is also survived by many in-laws. Harold will truly be missed by his family and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30am, on Thursday, August 22nd, at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden, NY. Burial will follow in Willow Glen Cemetery. Friends are invited to call from 5 to 7pm on Wednesday, August 21st, at the funeral home.
Memorials can go to Mclean Fire Dept, PO Box 121, McLean, NY 13102 or to the . www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 17, 2019