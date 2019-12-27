|
Harold M. Shepard
Groton - Harold M. Shepard, age 93, of Groton, NY formerly of Freeville, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Groton Community Health Care Center.
Born May 3, 1926 in Wells Township, PA, he was a son of the late Louis and Elsie Luckey Shepard. On April 25, 1944, Harold enlisted in the US Navy and served in the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign. He was serving on the Sea of Japan when the Japanese surrendered and he was honorably discharged on February 21, 1946. On June 7, 1947 he married Dorothy Nash and they moved to Freeville in 1956 and lived in the same house for 48 years. Dorothy passed away in 2015. Harold was a salesman with Nabisco in Elmira, NY prior to his retirement and was a member of W.B. Strong Volunteer Fire Company for many years. He was also a longtime member of Dryden Rotary and Dryden Kiwanis Club. He was also an avid ball player.
Harold is survived by his sons, Drew (Chrystine) Shepard of Freeville and Douglas (Elizabeth) Shepard of Reno, NV; grandchildren, Matthew Shepard of Shepherdsville, KY, Ashley Shepard Foden (Trevor) of Reno, NV and Scott Shepard of Reno NV; great grandchildren, Connor and Ellie Foden. Predeceased by brother, Charles Shepard, sisters, Helen Sweet and Julia Holton and nephew, Rodney Holton; he is survived by nieces and nephews, Helen Kay (Duane) Shedden of PA, Richard (Bert) Holton of Elmira, Shirley Smith of Bath, RoseAnna (Robert) Robinson of MN, John (Karen) Holton of PA, Earl (Martha) Sweet of WV and Rosalie Hall of PA; many grand nieces and nephews.
Private burial with military honors will be in Green Hills Cemetery, Dryden, NY at the convenience of the family. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the caring staff of Longview Ithaca, Groton Community Health Care Center and Hospicare and Palliative Care Services for the wonderful care given to Harold. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to W.B. Strong Fire Company Emergency Squad, PO Box 229, Freeville, NY 13068. Perkins Funeral Home of Dryden is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019