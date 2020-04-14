|
Harold "Hal" Olsen
Trumansburg - Harold (Hal) Paul Olsen Jr. 62, of Trumansburg NY, passed away April 7th, 2020 peacefully at Hospice in Ithaca NY, after a valiant battle with terminal brain cancer. Hal was born August 17th, a Sunday, 1958 in Summit, NJ. to Harold Paul and Nancy (Pozdech) Olsen. Hal was proudly born and raised on the Jersey Shore, and then moved and grew up in the "best times" of Punk Rock in Southern California. From coast to coast Hal made his mark, saw all the concerts bought all the comics and made some of his most cherished friends. Hal was a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America at Hyde Park in NY in 1982. From there he launched a long varied and very successful career. He was the first employee for Epcot center Dining in Florida to Executive Chef at The Station Restaurant in Ithaca. There he settled down and began feeding Ithaca, working for some of the best and the worst. Finally, he opened his own Café. Village Café, in Trumansburg, NY. For ten years he cultivated family and neighborhood. A legacy that lives to this day. Managing Applebee's in Ithaca for the last 10 or so years he cultivated new culinary careers and mentored young employees. While sharpening his skills, he really softened his heart and made a cherished extended family. It was in that Café on Main St. in Trumansburg, that Hal began his musical journey. Watching Grassroots planned by day over coffee in your own mug and runny eggs. To band practice late into the night making Trumansburg family and history. So much music and love from their spilled over into the rest of his life from band to band. "Always be a bass player, everybody needs a bass player". The musical legacy he has left lives on today, every time you play. You know who you all are. Keep playing. Hal is survived by his wife Audry Anna (Facchini) Olsen. His daughters Melissa Anne Olsen and Sarah Rose Olsen. His stepdaughters Nyera Mya Smith, Sarah Dawn Smith, and Katelyn Jane Simmons. Hals brother, James Olsen and Ginger Olsen, Josh, James and their amazing grand young men Carter and Hunter. Hals survivor sister! Bonnie Olsen and her love, Dawn Rasmussen and son Noah Starr. Hals wonderful stepmother Marion Stravitsky, and stepsisters Abby and Ellen. Extended but none the less loved, in laws Ronda, Rich and Sean Facchini' Harris, and stepfamily Richard, Kathleen, Thomas and Elizabeth. Hal was preceded and met with open arms by his most precious Chelsea Nichole Olsen. His parents Paul and Nancy, his stepfather Brooke Plunkett and in laws Theodore and Pamela Facchini. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 14, 2020