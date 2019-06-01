Harold Porter



Interlaken - (August 24, 1931 - May 19, 2019)



Harold S. Porter, 87, of Munson Rd., Interlaken, NY, died Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was born in Ithaca, NY, son of the late Joseph and Harriet Porter.



Mr. Porter was a 1949 graduate of Ithaca High School. He received both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Cornell University and was a veteran of the United States Army. He taught in the science department at Ithaca High School, primarily physics, for over 35 years and taught briefly prior to his tenure at I.H.S. at the Trumansburg High School. He was a legendary track and cross country coach throughout his teaching career and had been enshrined in both the Ithaca High School and Section IV Athletic Hall of Fame. On April 30, 2004 the track at Ithaca High was dedicated as the Harold "Stump" Porter Track in his honor.



Mr. Porter was a 50 year member of the Calvary Baptist Church of Trumansburg where he had served as a Deacon and had been active in their Awana Youth Program. He had been active in scouting for many years, was an avid outdoorsman and a great animal lover, particularly his dachshund's.



He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helen Deveau Porter; his children, Edward (Sue) Porter, Scheryl (Herman) Rognaldson and Arthur Porter; his grandchildren, Kristopher Rognaldson and Jodi Cymara and his great grandchildren, Josh and Ashlee Pealo. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Congdon and nieces and nephews.



Come join us for a celebration of Harold's life on June 22 at Calvary Baptist Church 5 Bradley St. Trumansburg, New York. Visitation, reflections, and remembrances will begin at 10 AM. With a service at 11 AM and a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Tompkins County SPCA, 1640 Hanshaw Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850. Published in Ithaca Journal on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary