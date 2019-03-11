|
Harrison "Hoppy" Raymond
Trumansburg - Harrison "Hoppy" Raymond Jr. of Trumansburg passed away at Cayuga Medical Center on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age of 90.Hoppy was born on January 19, 1929 in Trumansburg, a son of the late Harrison, Sr. and Helen Schutt Raymond. He graduated from Trumansburg High School and honorably served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He and his wife, Elizabeth made their home in Trumansburg where Hoppy became a member of the IBEW Local 241 working as an electrician for a variety of companies in the area.Throughout his life, Hoppy enjoyed camping, spending time outdoors, and became a master of inventing creative ways to remain independent. He was an active member of the Trumansburg United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 770, Trumansburg Lodge 157, Royal Arch Masons, Eastern Star, as well as several additional Masonic groups.Hoppy is survived by sons, David Raymond of Trumansburg and Donald (Frances) Raymond of Orlando, FL; three step grandchildren; three step great grandchildren; beloved dog Suzy; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Hoppy was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Raymond in 2009; daughter, Angie; sister, Josephine Robinson; and brother, Robert Raymond.
A Memorial Service at the Raymond Camp will be announced in the Summer of 2019.The family wishes to thank the staff at Cayuga Medical Center for their above and beyond care and assistance.The family asks those who wish to make a contribution in memory of Hoppy to kindly consider the Royal Arch Charities, 2150 Bleecker Street, Utica, NY 13501.For additional information please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South St., Trumansburg. 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 11, 2019