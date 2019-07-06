Services
Ness-Sibley Funeral Home
23 South St
Trumansburg, NY 14886
(607) 387-8151
Committal
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
West Lodi Cemetery
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Raymond Camp
6232 West Seneca Road
Trumansburg, NY
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Raymond Camp
6232 West Seneca Road
Trumansburg, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harrison Raymond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harrison "Hoppy" Raymond Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harrison "Hoppy" Raymond Jr. Obituary
Harrison "Hoppy" Raymond Jr.

Trumansburg - Harrison "Hoppy" Raymond Jr. of Trumansburg passed away at Cayuga Medical Center on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age of 90. Prayers of Committal will be held at 10:00am in West Lodi Cemetery on Monday, July 15, 2019. A Memorial Service with Military Honors and Masonic Rights will be held at 11:00am on Monday, July 15 at the Raymond Camp, 6232 West Seneca Road, Trumansburg. A reception will immediately follow, at the Raymond Camp. Please wear your favorite ball cap and dress casually. The family asks those who wish to make a contribution in memory of Hoppy to kindly consider the Royal Arch Charities, 2150 Bleecker Street, Utica, NY 13501. For additional information please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South St., Trumansburg. 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now