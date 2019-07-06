|
Harrison "Hoppy" Raymond Jr.
Trumansburg - Harrison "Hoppy" Raymond Jr. of Trumansburg passed away at Cayuga Medical Center on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age of 90. Prayers of Committal will be held at 10:00am in West Lodi Cemetery on Monday, July 15, 2019. A Memorial Service with Military Honors and Masonic Rights will be held at 11:00am on Monday, July 15 at the Raymond Camp, 6232 West Seneca Road, Trumansburg. A reception will immediately follow, at the Raymond Camp. Please wear your favorite ball cap and dress casually. The family asks those who wish to make a contribution in memory of Hoppy to kindly consider the Royal Arch Charities, 2150 Bleecker Street, Utica, NY 13501. For additional information please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South St., Trumansburg. 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 6, 2019