Harry E. Ellsworth
Harry E. Ellsworth, 85, died peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019. He was born in Endicott NY in 1934 to Ford and Vera Love Ellsworth and he grew up alongside one brother, near his grandparents, as well as many aunts and uncles.
He graduated from Clarkson University with a degree in mechanical engineering, and during this time he met and married Mary Jean Jacques. After some time in the Army Reserve, he worked for General Electric where he was involved in the construction of the early missile warning radar systems in Alaska and Greenland. As his career advanced, Harry and Mary also started a family. After living in Syracuse, NY for several years, the family settled in Ithaca, NY where Harry lived until his death. Harry's work at Cornell University, as well as several small firms in Ithaca, and his community involvement provided opportunities for Harry to make many great friends in Ithaca. These friends and activities created much joy and satisfaction in his life. Harry spent his last 2 years at Oak Hill Manor, where his attitude was positive and easy going.
Harry leaves a legacy of impact on his surviving family, including his younger brother, his 8 children, his 16 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Most of all, Harry was a dedicated husband, partner and friend to his wife, Mary Jean, through 62 years of marriage.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Augustine Chumo on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11 am at the Immaculate Conception church. Interment will follow at the Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in Harry's memory be directed to Challenge Industries, 950 Danby Rd. Suite 179, Ithaca, NY 14850 or online at aboutchallenge.net
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019