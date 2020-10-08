Hazel Jennie Dew
Trumansburg - Hazel Jennie Dew of Trumansburg left us October 7, 2020. Hazel will be remembered by all as a strong willed woman and the glue that kept all her family together. Blessed are we to have had her 95 years. Hazel is survived by two daughters, Trudy (James) VanOstrand and Kathi (Steven) Service; grandchildren, Tricia (Hank) Bennett, Nathaniel Swanhart, Miranda (Kenneth) Berkley, Tara and Nathan Service; and great grandchildren, Cali, Camren, Ethan, Teagan, Josephine, Bryce, and McKenze. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, George "Bucky" Dew. In keeping with Hazel's wishes there will be no services. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com