Helen Coluzzi Hartnett



Ithaca - Helen Coluzzi Hartnett, 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at The Old Hundred. She was born in Ithaca, daughter of the late Frank and Carrie Lupo Coluzzi and was also predeceased by the love of her life, her late husband, Joseph M. Hartnett who died May 07, 1983.



Helen and Joe were one of the founding families of St. Catherine of Siena Church.



She is survived by her nephew, Joseph Hartnett Hughes and her great niece, Diane Moat.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Joseph Marcoux on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Catherine of Siena Church with a reception immediately following. She will be laid to rest with Joe at the Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Helen's memory may be directed to St. Catherine of Siena Church, 302 St. Catherine's Circle, Ithaca, NY 14850.