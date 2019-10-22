|
Helen Eileen (Herrmann) Hamilton
Ms. Helen Eileen (Herrmann) Hamilton passed away at age 76 on October 21, 2019, in Ithaca, New York. Born on February 16, 1943, in Montour, New York,she was the daughter of the late Kenneth H. Herrmann and Alice M. (Frycek) Herrmann. In 1948 she moved with her family to Ithaca where she attended Belle Sherman Elementary, Boynton Junior High and Ithaca High School, graduating in 1961.
Helen worked for Cornell University for 43 years in positions in library acquisitions, working at first for Sylvia Fabisoff in Olin Library. After an assignment in Uris Library, she became assistant to the head of information services at the Martin P. Catherwood Library, which serves the New York State School of Industrial and Labor Relations (ILR). Her most important assignments included preparing manuscript copy for the national bibliography published in the school's Industrial and Labor Relations Review and responding to information queries from New York State decision makers and research staff. In recognition of her work, Helen received an outstanding ILR staff award in 1983. Gordon Law, her former supervisor, recalls that she was "completely dedicated to the university and the school. She was well-regarded for her problem-solving abilities, making Helen's talents in great demand within the university's library system."
At her retirement party in 2009, her colleagues gave her a life-size card board cutout of Elvis Presley, of whom she was a lifelong fan. With that, "The King" occupied a prominent place in her home, as well as her heart. In testament to that,Helen wrote this in 2011 on the Ithaca High School alumni website: "Most people who know me realize my favorite man is ELVIS -- yes, yes!"
With colleagues, family members and friends, Helen brightened many a day with a wonderful sense of humor and a beautiful smile. She loved traveling with her daughters and grandsons, especially to the Caribbean on cruises, as well as to Las Vegas.
Helen is survived by her beloved daughters Lynn M. (Hamilton) Dean and Becky Hamilton of Newfield, N.Y., who devotedly cared for her as she suffered from dementia for several years. Also surviving her are sister Georgianna M. (Herrmann) Stevenson of Trumansburg, N.Y., and brother Kenneth L. Herrmann of Daphne, Ala.;grandsons Daniel Umholtz and Christopher Dean of Newfield, N.Y.; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, October 28, at 12:00 p.m. (noon), at Bangs Funeral Home, 209 W. Green St., Ithaca, NY 14850. Prior to the service, calling hours will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at South Hill Cemetery.
Donations in Helen's name may be made to Hospicare, 172 E King Rd, Ithaca, NY 14850.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019