Hurlbut Funeral Home
8306 Main St.
Interlaken, NY 14847
607-532-4211
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hurlbut Funeral Home
8306 Main Street
Interlaken, NY
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
8414 Main Street
Interlaken, NY
Interlaken - Helen Estelle Hull, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, February 17, 2019. She is preceded in death by her cherished husband, Philip E. Hull. Those she adored and left behind are her 5 children & a son-in-law, 3 grandsons, their wives and 4 great-grandchildren as well as her two sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. She has been loved, admired, treasured and respected by many.

Helen was born at her home in Candor, NY on November 16, 1927. She was a long-time resident of Interlaken, NY and was faithfully involved at First Baptist Church. She was a nursing student at Robert Packer Hospital and enjoyed her career as a nursing instructor and a ward nurse at Willard Psychiatric Center.

Our treasured Mom, Grandma, GG, sister, aunt and friend will be deeply missed and long remembered. Yet, we rejoice that she is living on in Heaven. The Joy of the Lord was her Strength, and is our strength. Neh. 8:10b

Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 pm Saturday Feb. 23rd at the Hurlbut Funeral Home 8306 Main Street Interlaken. A Celebration of Life Service Will be held Saturday, March 2nd at 1pm at the First Baptist Church 8414 Main Street Interlaken with refreshments to follow. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Candor, NY. Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Interlaken, NY, Our Daily Bread or to .
Published in Ithaca Journal on Feb. 21, 2019
