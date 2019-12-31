Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Freelove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen L. Freelove

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen L. Freelove Obituary
Helen L. Freelove

Helen L. Freelove, age 72 passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 as the result of a house fire.

Born September 8, 1947 in Cortland, NY she was the daughter of the late Harry and Marjorie Parks Burlingame Jr. She had been a home health aide in Tompkins County prior to retirement.

Helen is survived by her children, Ricky Predmore, Sheila Predmore, Melissa LaSure, Melinda Harvey, Randy Predmore, Elwinn Stone and Corina Predmore; sister, Donna Oaks; brother, Butch (Georgette) Burlingame and several nieces and nephews including Douglas Linderberry. In addition she was predeceased by her daughter, Callie Jo Oliver in 2015.

At Helen's request there will be no formal services or calling hours. Interment will be in the family lot at Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden, NY. Perkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -