|
|
Helen L. Freelove
Helen L. Freelove, age 72 passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 as the result of a house fire.
Born September 8, 1947 in Cortland, NY she was the daughter of the late Harry and Marjorie Parks Burlingame Jr. She had been a home health aide in Tompkins County prior to retirement.
Helen is survived by her children, Ricky Predmore, Sheila Predmore, Melissa LaSure, Melinda Harvey, Randy Predmore, Elwinn Stone and Corina Predmore; sister, Donna Oaks; brother, Butch (Georgette) Burlingame and several nieces and nephews including Douglas Linderberry. In addition she was predeceased by her daughter, Callie Jo Oliver in 2015.
At Helen's request there will be no formal services or calling hours. Interment will be in the family lot at Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden, NY. Perkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020