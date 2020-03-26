|
Helen M. Ditmars
Byron, IL - Helen M. Ditmars, 92, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 with love and family surrounding her.
Helen was born on May 10, 1927. She grew up in Dryden, N.Y. She spent most of her adult life in Trumansburg and Interlaken N.Y, starting with her first husband, Carl Ladd.
The past 55 years were spent with her devoted husband, Paul Ditmars, who predeceased her in November 2019. After Paul's death, she resided in Byron, Illinois at the home of her son John and his family, who gave her loving care during her final months.
Helen is survived by 4 children and their spouses: Jerry Ladd (Sharon), Shirley Ladd (Chuck Guttman), Ed Ladd (Julie), and John Ditmars (Terri). She is survived by 10 grandchildren, and over a dozen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 5 siblings: George, Dick, John and Jim Clark, and MaryJane Roach and their families. She is survived by many loving relatives in the Ditmars family. Helen deeply loved her family and enjoyed family gatherings. She and Paul included their many friends as family.
Helen loved music of many different kinds. She enjoyed Paul's daily serenades of classical music which he played on his guitar. She and Paul loved to dance and went to many venues in support of local musicians. She instilled a love of music in all her children.
Helen had many interests.....she loved doing handcrafts, she loved gardening, plants of all kinds, picking wild berries and fruit, and preserving the bounty of her garden.
She loved nature, whether sitting by Cayuga Lake's shores, or taking a walk outdoors.
Helen loved to ride on the back of Paul's motorcycle. They took many pleasure rides together over the past 50 years.
Helen had a full and happy life. She had a beautiful smile and an impish twinkle in her eye.
She will be sadly missed by everyone.
Perkins Funeral Home is in charge of services, which will be announced at a later date. Please consider making a contribution in Helen's name to The Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020