|
|
|
Helen M. Mundell
Ithaca - On January 9, 2019, Helen M. Mundell passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at her Sapsucker Woods Road home of more than 50 years. Mrs. Mundell was a reporter, editor, business writer, and senior editor at The Ithaca Journal from 1968 until her retirement in 1993. During this time, she was known for her in-depth reporting on local issues, including a "Help" column assisting local consumers and business owners to resolve disputes. She received awards for her February 1985 series "Farmers in Trouble," her 1985 feature story "Picking a Lawyer," and her 1988 coverage of a corrupt farmer in Lansing, who was scamming the government. Tipsters led her to report on his misdeeds and Helen's coverage, including her undercover reporting, eventually helped close him down. She was named the winner of the 1993 Upstate New York Chapter of the International Association for Financial Planning's Media Excellence Award and received an honorable mention in the Business-Finance category for her story "AT&T Breakup" from the New York State Associated Press Association Writing Contest in 1984. On Sept. 1988 she earned a Gannett award for a report on faulty social security records, in May 1989 she received a Gannett award "for a look at women in the workplace," and she regularly received awards from The Ithaca Journal, including for her Small Business Series and Collegetown Series, both in 1990, and for her Ithaca Housing Market series in 1989.
In the 1970s, Helen served five consecutive years as Editor of The Ithaca Journal, when the average tenure of married men in this demanding role was less than a year, yet somehow, she almost always made it home by 5:30 pm! Although her nickname for many years was "The Wyoming Wildcat" (having been a reporter in that state before moving to Ithaca), she was tickled pink when her co-workers gave her a beautiful locket engraved with the phrase "To Helen - The Calm Amidst Our Storm."
She was born Helen May Shader in 1931 to Floyd and Edna Shader in Rifle, on Colorado's western slope. She and her family later moved to Grand Junction, where she was a smart and inquisitive student, and graduated from high school with high honors. She received her associate's degree from Mesa Junior College in journalism in 1951.
Helen then broke the gender barriers of the day by traveling to Mexico on her own to attend Mexico City College and graduated with a silver emblem in 1956. She paid for her college education by working as a journalist at the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel and at a local Nampa, Idaho paper, where she wrote primarily on women's issues. After graduation, she returned to Colorado, where she taught Spanish, journalism, and English for a year, after which she returned to journalism, her original passion. In 1956 she married Donald D. Mundell, also of Grand Junction, and they moved to Greeley, Colorado.
The family relocated to New London, Connecticut, in the late 1950s, where Mr. Mundell was offered a job teaching high school and Helen broke gender barriers again by writing easily understandable technical manuals for Electric Boat's nuclear submarines, which included her shimmying down through manhole covers to see everything firsthand until she was too pregnant to fit.
After a year back in Boulder, Colorado, the young family moved to Powell, Wyoming, where Don was a college teacher and Helen freelanced as a correspondent for the Billings Gazette in Montana. She also published freelance articles in The Christian Science Monitor.
In 1968, the family moved to Ithaca, New York, where Don pursued a Ph.D. and Helen worked at The Ithaca Journal to support their family. She was proud to be one of the first employees to be trained to use the early editorial typesetting software programs, allowing her to write and edit stories using new technology - rather than writing copy and instructions on a typewriter and sending them downstairs to the composition desk by pneumatic tube. This technology changed the newsroom forever.
Throughout her career, Helen was very vocal in defending the interests of younger reporters. Eventually, she and two other senior female journalists secretly and successfully organized a labor union to protect young reporters from exploitation. She was also an advocate, supporter, and informal mentor to women-led businesses in Ithaca, back when such businesses were few and far between. Helen was also a staunch supporter of downtown stores and The Ithaca Commons.
Helen loved exploring and learning about other places and cultures. During her long life, she traveled to a total of 161 countries and all seven continents, including Antarctica. She was an avid photographer and left family and friends a huge collection of superb photos of her world travels and her own gardens. She received Awards of Excellence in the 15th and 16th Annual Spring Photography Contests from the Photographer's Forum Magazine, which published her photos and was a finalist in the Canon World Photography competition. Helen loved to share stories of her adventures, and regularly narrated slideshows of her travels at the Senior Center, as well as for her many friends and family.
Helen was always pioneering new ideas. In the early 1970s, she surprised her friends and neighbors by becoming an organic gardener back when this was unheard of. She also anticipated a later trend by creating a wildflower garden in her back yard, putting down black plastic on large swaths of what was left of the yard to eliminate having to mow, thereby creating a haven for the birds, bees, and butterflies. After retirement, Helen spent hours lovingly tending her garden. She was known as "the flower lady" by the local kids and their parents because she invited them to come to pick flowers from her garden whenever she saw kids walking down the road.
Helen was an active member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Ithaca, where she happily served throughout the years as First Reader, Treasurer, and Sunday School pianist, as well as on many committees, most notably the Flower Committee, sharing the floral delights of her garden with her church family on a regular basis. Perhaps one of her biggest joys was serving as a Christian Science chaplain for several decades within the NY State prison system, including the maxi-maxi prisons. She felt strongly about the redemptive quality of prayer to change lives and believed it was important to treat prisoners with dignity and respect.
Helen is survived by her son Bryan Mundell of Lugano, Switzerland, his wife Anna and their daughter Sabrina; her daughter Sue Mundell of Boston, Massachusetts (and Sue's stepdaughters Claudia and Michelle and their six children); her adopted daughter Sue Adams of Groton, NY, Sue's husband Scott and sons John and Mark; her nephews Tom, Dave, Kelly and Stuart Shader, as well as Jim and Larry Mundell and their families; and nieces Joyce Walton, Pam Stauber, Earldean Archer, and Carlene Comstock and their families.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019