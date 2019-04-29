|
|
Helen M Williams
Enfield - Helen M Williams passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on April 25, 2019 at Beech Tree nursing facility. She was born July 29,1943 to the late Mildred Kirby of Ogdensburg N.Y.
Helen was the long time owner of Partners Market in Enfield NY. She is survived by her son Robert (Lorri) Stage of Ithaca, brother Tom (Linda) Donaleski of California, nephews Ron, Rick, and Roger Abbott of Texas, and her Guardian Angel Ginger Krupa. Helen was predeceased by her sister Maxine Trout of Texas, and brother Norman Donaleski of Texas. Private services will be for immediate family only.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 29, 2019