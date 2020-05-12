|
|
Hendrika (Henny) Mix
Freeville - Hendrika (Henny) Mix, age 88 of Freeville, NY passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10th.
Henny, one of 13 children, was born April 2, 1932 in Putten, Holland to the late Hendrick and Elbertje Koetsier Ahrens.
Henny immigrated to the United States with her family in 1947, settling in the Tully, NY area. Later the family purchased a farm in Cortland, NY where Henny and her family worked the farm. Henny was also employed by P&C Market in Cortland, NY.
Henny and her siblings would frequent a dance hall know as Marion's Big Top in Dryden, NY, at one dance Henny pointed across the hall and commented "she would not mind dancing with that bald headed man!" Well that bald headed man, James (Jim) Mix became her husband on October 3, 1954 at the Ellis Hollow Church. She was a longtime member of Ellis Hollow Church until it closed and then she attended Freeville United Methodist Church.
Henny worked side by side with Jim whether it was on the family farm on Ringwood Road, or as the bookkeeper of James C. Mix & Sons Trucking. Jim and Henny traveled in their motor home to every state in the Union except Hawaii. They enjoyed 60 years of making wonderful memories until Jim's death in 2013.
Henny was an amazing Wife, Mother, Mother-in-Law, Grandmother and Great Grandma! She was a meticulous homemaker, talented knitter, famous for her applesauce and incredibly proud of "Her Boys".
Henny is survived by her sons, Dennis J. (Linda) Mix and Nathan A. (Barbara) Mix both of Freeville, NY and her fur companion, Howdy; grandchildren David Rowlands of Williamston, NC, Jason (Danielle) Mix of Freeville, NY and Tanya (Ian) Pollard of Grove City, PA; great-grandchildren, Connor, Eleanor & Audrey Mix all of Freeville, NY, Owen & Declan Pollard of Grove City, PA; sister-in-law Irene Mix of Freeville, NY and brothers and sisters, Jan (Gerry) Ahrens, Joop (Barb) Ahrens, Willy (Al) Arnold, all of Cortland, NY and Janny (Steve) Van 'T Slot of the Netherlands, as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband James C. Mix, Henny was predeceased by eight brothers and sisters; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Harold (Ester) Mix, Lloyd Mix, Eleanor (Bill) Pease and Belva (Bud) Cornelius.
A special thanks for Henny's wonderful caregivers, Lisa and Rubi along with Hospicare and their staff.
Perkins Funeral Home is assisting the Family, at this time services will be private. In the future we hope to have a Celebration of Life for Henny. Please consider a Memorial Contribution to Hospicare of Ithaca, 172 E King Rd, Ithaca, NY 14850, Freeville United Methodist Church at 39 Main Street, Freeville, NY 13068 or a . www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020