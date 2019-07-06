|
|
Henry H. George
Enfield - Henry H. George passed away at home in Enfield on July 2, 2019, at the age of 79. Born in Millport, NY on March 10, 1940, Henry was a son of the late Arthur and Lillian Packard George. He had been a lifelong resident of the Newfield and Enfield area, and was a self-employed building contractor for many years. Henry was preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 50 years, Mary George; brothers, Arthur and Lem George and sister, Olive Holton. He is survived by his son, Dan George; a sister, Ruth Rouse as well as extended family. Family will be present to receive friends from 10 -11 am, Monday, July 8, 2019 at Ness Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South St., Trumansburg, NY. A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Dale Ford will immediately follow at 11am. Burial at Trumbull's Corners Cemetery will be held privately. The family asks those who would like to make a contribution in Henry's memory, kindly consider Trumbull's Corners Cemetery, 283 Connecticut Hill Rd., Newfield, NY 14867. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or www.ness-sibley.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 6, 2019