|
|
Henry Lucius Clark
Newfield - Henry Lucius Clark, 95 of Burdge Hill Rd., Newfield, was born in Ithaca, New York July 5th, 1924. He passed away on September 9th, 2019 after a brief illness. Predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Jean and his son James, he is survived by his sons Marty and Tom, his daughters Vicki and Dede, 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Henry served in the Army during WWII on the island of Saipan.
He attended Cornell University, Sampson College and Southwestern Bible College.
His "driving passion" was driving; stock car, tractor trailer, bus and pulling a travel trailer. He was known throughout the tri-county area as "Hungry Hank" and was track champion at Chemung speedway. He drove right up to the onset of his illness and enjoyed daily trips for breakfast and milkshakes. Other interests included trains and planes.
Henry and his wife Jean travelled the country numerous times and had many favorite destinations; Bonneville, the Arizona-Sonoran desert, Gettysburg, Lancaster, Myrtle Beach etc.
Career choices were an eclectic mixture of car sales and service, driving bus and tractor trailer, and after retirement, working many years at the (then) Pyramid Mall.
Services will be held at the North VanEtten Church at 1:00PM on September 21st, 2019.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 11, 2019