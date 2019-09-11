Services
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
North VanEtten Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Lucius Clark


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Lucius Clark Obituary
Henry Lucius Clark

Newfield - Henry Lucius Clark, 95 of Burdge Hill Rd., Newfield, was born in Ithaca, New York July 5th, 1924. He passed away on September 9th, 2019 after a brief illness. Predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Jean and his son James, he is survived by his sons Marty and Tom, his daughters Vicki and Dede, 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Henry served in the Army during WWII on the island of Saipan.

He attended Cornell University, Sampson College and Southwestern Bible College.

His "driving passion" was driving; stock car, tractor trailer, bus and pulling a travel trailer. He was known throughout the tri-county area as "Hungry Hank" and was track champion at Chemung speedway. He drove right up to the onset of his illness and enjoyed daily trips for breakfast and milkshakes. Other interests included trains and planes.

Henry and his wife Jean travelled the country numerous times and had many favorite destinations; Bonneville, the Arizona-Sonoran desert, Gettysburg, Lancaster, Myrtle Beach etc.

Career choices were an eclectic mixture of car sales and service, driving bus and tractor trailer, and after retirement, working many years at the (then) Pyramid Mall.

Services will be held at the North VanEtten Church at 1:00PM on September 21st, 2019.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.