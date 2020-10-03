Henry Walter Miller6/16/1925- 10/2/2020Henry "Wally" Miller passed away at 2:53 pm on October 2, 2020 at the age of 95.Henry was born in Ithaca on June 16, 1925. He was a first generation American, his mother, Mary Gaydosh Miller, having immigrated in 1906 from Hungary and his father, Charles Frederick Miller, having immigrated in 1921 from Switzerland. He attended school in the Ithaca City School District, having graduated from Ithaca High School in 1943. He was active in Boy Scouts, Sea Scouts, track, and cross country.Henry entered the V-12 US Navy College Training Program, which was designed to supplement the force of commissioned officers during WWII, as an Ensign. While in the V-12 program he attended college at Cornell, University of Rochester, Columbia and Princeton. He continued to participate in track and cross country.Henry received his commission into active duty on VJ Day --Sept. 2, 1945. His rank then was Lt. JG, and he later advanced to Lieutenant. He was assigned to the USS Breton, an escort aircraft carrier, known as a baby flattop. He sailed on the Breton to Osaka, Japan later in September 1945 to bring home the troops in Operation Magic Carpet. They left from San Francisco and made a stop in Hawaii both going and returning. They took the northern route and it was really choppy. There was sea sickness, but he didn't remember being bothered with it. He was in charge of the passengers who were officers. He assigned them their quarters and meals, etc. He was their "go to" guy. They had a lot of high-ranking officers aboard -- colonels, etc., and they were from the other branches of the service, as well as the Navy. The Breton was decommissioned in Tacoma, Washington on August 30, 1946 and Henry was in charge of the decommissioning. Henry continued his naval career as a training officer in the US Naval Reserves, retiring in 1966.Henry completed his college education at Ithaca College, receiving a degree in business. He worked for WHCU radio, Sherwin Williams Paint Co., and Prudential Insurance Co., finally working at Cornell between 1963 and 1988, when he retired as business manager.Henry was a cheerful, loving husband and father. He married the love of his life, Ada Marie Milliman, on April 5, 1952 and they had 58 ½ years together. They were faithful Christians, most recently attending Christ Chapel, and spent their later years as snowbirds in Sarasota, FL. Henry continued his athletic pursuits playing tennis throughout his life, even after having had both knees replaced! Later in life he enjoyed doing jigsaw, crossword and logic puzzles. The last nine years of his life, Henry lived in the Fall Creek neighborhood with his daughter, June, enjoying sitting on the front porch and greeting passersby. He also enjoyed going boating and picnicking at the marina. He especially loved their two Maltese dogs.Henry and Ada had two children, June Miller Woollard and Martin David Miller. They tragically lost Marty in 1999. Henry is survived by his daughter, June Miller Woollard, his daughter-in-law, Debra Ann Miller, three grandchildren: Martin David Miller, Jr. (Christan), Heather Nicole Stayton (Isaac), Jillian Marie Good (Brandon), two step-grandchildren, Ryan Alan Woollard, and Jill Denise Woollard Renda (Louis), and three great-grandchildren, Whitney Marie Good, Mackenzie Jayne Good, and Martin David Miller III. Henry also is survived by several cousins, not only in the US, but also in Switzerland.The family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude to the dedicated nurses, aides, and therapists at Oak Hill Manor nursing home, where Henry spent his final 8 months. A special note of thanks is wished for Dr. Michael Waters for his talented orthopedic expertise and genuine caring.In keeping with Henry's wishes, there will be no public services. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery.