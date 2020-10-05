Herbert Jacobs
Groton - Herbert A. Jacobs, 78 of Groton passed away on Saturday October 3, 2020. Herb was born on June 29, 1942 in Killawog, the son of the late Jesse and Helen Carlisle Jacobs. Herb served in the US Army from 1960-1963 after returning from the service he went to work for Pall Trinity in Cortland for 32 years. Herb was a longtime member of the Groton City Church and served as the church treasurer for 32 years. He was a member of the Tri-Town Masonic Lodge # 472. Herb enjoyed golfing, bowling and spending time with his family. He was predeceased by his parents; siblings: Martha Peck, Janice McGlade, Iris Jean Jacobs, Marvin Jacobs and son in law, John Pitoniak.
Survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Ellen Hartnett Jacobs; his children, Adam (Amy) Jacobs of Newfield, Rhonda Pitoniak of Raquette Lake and Dana Jacobs of Cortland; siblings, Julia Smith, Hazel Austin and Nancy Jacobs; grandchildren: Ashley (Richie) Rose, Kimberly (Andy Paul) Bradford, Robert (Kayla) McCray; 7 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 4-7 PM Friday, October 9th at Perkins Funeral Home where Masonic Services will be conducted at 6 PM. A memorial service will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, October 10th at the funeral home followed by interment in McLean Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Tri-Town Lodge #472, 301 Main St., Groton, NY 13073 or Groton City Church, 47 Groton City Rd., Groton, NY 13073. www.perkinsfh.com