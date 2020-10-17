Hilary (Hali) Patricia Mitchell



Hilary (Hali) Patricia Mitchell, age 69, passed peacefully in her sleep on October 3, 2020.



She was born August 2, 1951, to Ruby and Tommy Mitchell in Ithaca, NY.



She loved to spend her time gardening, sewing, knitting, photography, and cooking. She was an avid reader, and loved cats.



She was a very loving and caring person who was a free and fun spirit. She was survived by her son Eric (Erin) and their son Declan, as well as, daughter Dannielle (Ryan), all of whom she loved deeply.



She was loved greatly and will be missed immensely.



May your spirit be free to explore the greatness of the universe.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store