Honorable William Caton Barrett, Sr.
Canandaigua - Honorable William Caton Barrett, Sr., beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on December 15, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Bill is survived by his wife, Brenda (Dilmore) Barrett, who has been his devoted partner since they met as freshmen at Wooster College 64 years ago. Bill and Brenda shared in their love and deep pride in their two children Elizabeth B. "Betsy" Barrett of Canandaigua and William C. "Bill" (Judy) Barrett, Jr., of Alpharetta, GA; and three grandchildren, Caton, Ashley and Emily. He was predeceased by his parents, John Barrett, Sr., and Frances (Caton) Barrett of Naples; and brother, John Jr.
Born in Buffalo on November 9, 1937, Bill spent most of his childhood in Lyons. He attended Mount Herman Preparatory School before attending Wooster College, where he earned his bachelor's degree in 1960. He and Brenda then married and moved to Ithaca, where Bill studied Law at Cornell University (JD '63). They made their home in Ithaca for 40 years. Bill began his law career with Treman & Clynes, Esqs., eventually becoming a Partner of Treman, Clynes & Barrett. He served as the 6th Ward Alderman for City Council as Ithaca's Acting City Court Judge and as a Vice President and Trust Officer for Tompkins County Trust Company. Bill was elected as Tompkins County Judge in 1981 and served for two ten-year terms before retiring in 2001.
Bill was very active in the Ithaca community, serving on the Ithaca City School Board and as a member of the Elks Club and the Ithaca Savage Club. He was kind, caring, intelligent and humble with a ready smile and a good sense of humor. Bill enjoyed a good round of golf and spent many afternoons playing the links with his friends in Ithaca and Sun City, AZ and more recently as a member of "The Dogs" of Bristol Harbour Golf Course in Canandaigua. Bill was also a talented drummer with a life-long passion for Jazz. He played many a "gig" with various jazz groups around the Ithaca area and had fond memories of his network of "musician" friends. Bill will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him. Please continue to celebrate his life through your kind memories.
A memorial celebration of his life will be held in Ithaca at a later date and time to be announced. Private interment will be in Rose Ridge Cemetery, Naples. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or to the Prostate Cancer Research Institute (pcri.org). Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua. Condolences may be offered at
