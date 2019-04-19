|
Howard "Scooze" Dickerson
Groton - Howard "Scooze" Dickerson, 91 of Groton, passed away April 16, 2019. He was born on August 22, 1927 in Ithaca, NY.
Scooze was raised and educated in Ludlowville, graduating from Ithaca High School. He was a proud WWII veteran, serving in the US Army until 1947. He worked at Smith Corona and at Groton Elementary School.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of the Groton American Legion, the Groton Rod & Gun Club, Stonehedges Golf Course, the Lansing Rod & Gun Club, and the Lansing Seniors. He was also a retired member of the Pioneer Hose Company # 1, Groton Fire Department.
He is survived by his wife, Florence Dickerson; his sister, Linda West; his cousin, Marj Bitzer; his children: Marie Palmer, Judy Goodsell, Sharon Dickerson, Susan Branston, Joy Bush (Ray), Sandra Ripic, and Debra Larson; his grandchildren: Tim Palmer, Peter Goodsell, Jessica Lucey, April Egleston-Branston, BJ West, Sean West, Serina Craig, Kara Greene, Parris Stough, Shawne Bush, Melissa Holl, Stephen Ripic, Stacey Kirby, Shannon Larson, and Geoff Larson; his 34 great-grandchildren; and many, many nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends will be received from 2:00-4:00 PM on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 103 Lincoln Ave., Groton, followed by a celebration of Scooze's life at 4:00 PM. Friends are invited to the Groton American Legion for refreshments immediately following the service.
Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Groton Fire Department Building Fund, the Groton American Legion, the Groton Rod & Gun Club, or to a local .
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 19, 2019