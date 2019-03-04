Services
Howard L. Poole


Howard L. Poole Obituary
Howard L. Poole

Trumansburg - Howard L. "Buster" Poole of Trumansburg passed away at Hospicare on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the age of 81. Howard was born in Ithaca on July 12, 1937, a son of the late Clinton and Maude (Howard) Poole. Howard retired from TG Millers & Sons Paper Co. after many years of service. He was an avid bowler and loved coaching bantam and junior bowling. He loved NASCAR especially the late great Dale Earnhardt. His favorite past time was mowing his lawn to make it look like a professional golf course and watching his garden grow. Howard is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Poole; daughter, Jo (Bill) Hagin; step daughters, Debbie (Tom) Schulte and Lynn Palmer; grandchildren, Shelby White, Rian Little, and Erika (Dylan) Jordan; great grandchildren, Ever, Carson, and Avery; sister in law, Margaret Poole; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his first wife, Tina Poole; daughter, Pam Poole; and siblings, Cora Oliver, Alice Mazza, William Poole, Ted Poole, Claude Poole, Harold Poole, Clinton Poole Jr. and Betty Shaff. In keeping with Howard's wishes, there will be no services. The family asks those that would like to make a donation in Howard's memory to kindly consider Hospicare of Tompkins County, 172 E. King Road, Ithaca, NY 14850. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 4, 2019
