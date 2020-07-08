Hoyt D. Benjamin Sr.



Ithica - ( May 12, 1945 - July 01, 2020 )



Hoyt Doremus Benjamin (Senior), 75, of Ithaca, NY and Key West, FL passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1 at his home on Cayuga Lake. He was surrounded by the love of his life, Rebecca and his two beloved boys, Hoyt Jr. & Chase. Hoyt was born May 12, 1945 in New York City, son of the late Park Benjamin, Jr. and Beatrix Hoyt Benjamin.



Hoyt graduated from Glen Cove High School on Long Island, NY in 1964. He graduated from Ithaca College in 1970 with a BS in Business Administration. In 1971, Hoyt opened the Salty Dog Bar along the Cayuga Inlet in Ithaca. It soon became legendary watering hole and popular live music venue for the Ithaca community. After selling the Salty Dog, Hoyt founded B&W Supply Company on State St. in 1976. He moved the business to its current location on 3rd Street in 1988, where it is now owned and operated by his wife and sons. In 1988, Hoyt began offering Dinner Boat Cruises on Cayuga Lake aboard the M/V Manhattan and the Cayuga Breeze.



After retiring due to his diagnosis of Multiple Myeloma in 2009, Hoyt purchased a house and spent his winters in Key West, FL. Hoyt was a devoted husband and father, avid boater and quite the enthusiastic entrepreneur. Hoyt always enjoyed traveling, whether it was to Martha's Vineyard for his annual autumnal vacation or to any location that the NAFED (National Association of Food Equipment Dealers) Buying Group took him to, where he could be amongst his many foodservice dealer colleagues. Also a one-time season ticket holder, Hoyt always enjoyed making the trip to Orchard Park, NY to support his beloved Buffalo Bills. Other notable family get-togethers included the Christmas Trip to Hawaii, numerous Christmases spent with his mother Trixie and his stepfather Steve Taylor, summer gatherings with his brothers on Cape Cod, as well as his annual fireworks display on Cayuga Lake for the 4th of July. There was truly nothing Hoyt enjoyed more than going on weekend hockey trips to watch his two boys play and spending time with all the hockey parents.



Hoyt loved to spend time with his family and closest friends. He will always be remembered for his infectious smile, quick wit, his affection for all animals, and his fondness for Cayuga Lake. In addition to his wife, Becky, and their two boys, Hoyt Jr. and Chase; Hoyt is survived by his brothers, Park (Linda) Benjamin of Oyster Bay, NY, Bill Benjamin of South Orleans, MA, and Steve (Heidi) Benjamin, of Delray Beach, FL, and cousins Franklin Moore of Nantucket, MA and Roz Lovenduski of Lake Placid, FL and Brewster, MA. Hoyt will also be missed by his numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.



Due to the current circumstances, a private funeral will be held at a later date. A celebration of life is planned for 2021.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Hoyt's name to: The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238









