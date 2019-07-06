Hugh Corrigan Jr.



Candor - Hugh Corrigan Jr., "Hugo", a resident of Candor, New York, an artist, craftsman, loving father, voracious reader, excellent poker player, iconoclast and fiercely loyal friend, died unexpectedly on June 29, 2019, at the age of 72.



Hugo was born in New York City on September 9, 1946, the second son of Hugh Corrigan and Elizabeth (Betty) Vincent Corrigan and grew up in Ithaca, NY. He graduated from Ithaca High School in 1964. A talented craftsmen, Hugo was a skilled carpenter, sculptor and jewelry maker.



He worked on renovations throughout New York State, including Ithaca's own historic Clinton House and Llenroc at Cornell University, designed and built his own house in Candor and made repairs to student housing on South Hill. He also helped his close friend Pieper with a seven-year home restoration in New Lebanon, New York. His wide range of artistic projects include beautiful handcrafted jewelry and a stunning collection of steel sculptures, one of which is installed on the Northfield Mount Herman Campus in Massachusetts. Hugo held two art shows at the former State of the Art Gallery in Ithaca. He enjoyed sailing trips with his brothers and his cousin John, and built his own sailboat.



In his later years, Hugo enjoyed watching his sons grow up, listened to the news daily and pursued his avid interest in world history and politics. He traveled to Israel and Thailand. He was a wonderful raconteur, and loved holding forth on a wide array of topics, all the while inviting and enjoying vigorous discussion and debates.



Hugo lived life on his own terms, guided by his own unique compass, and his independent and creative spirit impressed everyone he met. He cared for his friends and family deeply, and will be remembered fondly for his humor, his generosity, his warmth, and his passion for life.



Hugo is survived by his two sons, Sean and David Corrigan and his three siblings, Michael, Ellin and Timothy.



Time and date of Life Celebration to be announced. Published in Ithaca Journal on July 6, 2019