Hugh Frederick "Ricky" Hall
Alpine, TX - Hugh Frederick "Ricky" Hall, 64, formerly of Ithaca New York passed away on May 20th in Alpine, Texas. Ricky is the son of Hugh W. Hall and Martha A. Hall.
After a long and successful career as a military police officer, Ricky went on to become a chef working in the corporate sector.
He is survived by his father Hugh W. Hall, his sisters Marie Hall and Malia Hall, his wife Letitia Hall, his sons Christopher Daniels, Ethan Hall, William Rowl, Austin Hall, daughter Roxanna Garrett and a large extended family.
Funeral services will take place on first of June in Daphne, Alabama with a viewing from 10:00-12:00 pm and a memorial service at 1:00 pm. He will then be laid to rest next to his mother in the family cemetery. Flowers can be sent to Small's Funeral home of Daphne.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 25, 2019