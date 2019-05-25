Services
Small's Mortuary Inc & Cremation Services
8822 County Road 64
Daphne, AL 36526
(251) 990-3929
Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh Frederick "Ricky" Hall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hugh Frederick "Ricky" Hall Obituary
Hugh Frederick "Ricky" Hall

Alpine, TX - Hugh Frederick "Ricky" Hall, 64, formerly of Ithaca New York passed away on May 20th in Alpine, Texas. Ricky is the son of Hugh W. Hall and Martha A. Hall.

After a long and successful career as a military police officer, Ricky went on to become a chef working in the corporate sector.

He is survived by his father Hugh W. Hall, his sisters Marie Hall and Malia Hall, his wife Letitia Hall, his sons Christopher Daniels, Ethan Hall, William Rowl, Austin Hall, daughter Roxanna Garrett and a large extended family.

Funeral services will take place on first of June in Daphne, Alabama with a viewing from 10:00-12:00 pm and a memorial service at 1:00 pm. He will then be laid to rest next to his mother in the family cemetery. Flowers can be sent to Small's Funeral home of Daphne.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now