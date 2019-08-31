|
Ina Esther Mix
Brooktondale - Ina Esther Mix, 96, of Brooktondale, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at home. She was born March 24, 1923 in Caroline, a daughter of the late Norman and Ida Shaw Mix, and grew up on the family farm. She attended the one-room school in Caroline and was graduated from Newark Valley High School. After working for the Ithaca Gun Company during World War II and the National Cash Register Company, she worked many years at the Reconstruction Home (now Beechtree) in Ithaca. She was a member of the Caroline Valley Community Church in Brooktondale.
Ina is survived by nieces and nephews, Barbara (Wilson) Kone of Caroline, Jeanette (Gilbert) Tinney of Mayfield, Diane (Roy) Moore of Lansing, Teresa Mix of Caroline, Donald Mix and Matthew (Kathryn) Mix all of Caroline, and Nelson (Judy) Mix of Washington D.C.; 27 grand, 47 great grand and 26 great great grand nieces and nephews; and 3 cousins. She was predeceased by her father in 1984, her mother in 1997, her brothers, Clarence in 1925, William in 2016 and Lawrence in 2018; sister, Dorothy Mix in 2011; sisters in law, Prudence Hotaling Mix in 2000 and Dorothy Yaple Mix in 2017; grand nephew, Zedekiah Tinney in 1989 and grand niece, Heather Kone Arsenault in 2007.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden, NY. Private interment will take place in the Caroline Grove Cemetery, Caroline. Memorial contributions may be made to Caroline Grove Cemetery, c/o Sandra Clary, 3204 Slaterville Road, Brooktondale, NY 14817. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 31, 2019