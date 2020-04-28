|
|
Irene F. Grant
Aurora - Irene F. Grant, 82, of Aurora, passed away on April 27, 2020 after a brief illness. As heaven gained an angel, Honoco Road lost a beloved friend. Irene spent many days and nights enjoying the beauty that Cayuga Lake brought for the majority of her life. Sharing in that beauty were her beloved family and the countless friends she made along the way.
Irene was born on February 3, 1938 in Sherwood, NY to Helen and Harold Franklin. She spent most of her life in King Ferry and around Cayuga Lake. She graduated from King Ferry Central School and then to Central City Business Institute (CCBI) in Syracuse to further her education.
Upon completing her degree at CCBI, she went on to work at Cornell University at the school of Industrial and Labor Relations (ILR). Irene was the manager of the Conference Center at ILR for many years, coordinating events and directing many activities in her tenure. After 35 years of dedicated and hard work, she retired in 1993 to her home on Cayuga Lake with her husband, family, and cherished grandchildren.
Irene was married to Bill Grant on November 25, 1961 in King Ferry, NY. They brought a beautiful and loving daughter, Chris, in to this world, who they were beyond proud of. They shared many great times at their house and the pool in King Ferry, on Honoco Road with old and new friends, and enjoying dirt racing across the east coast following their favorite son-in-law in his #38 car.
Irene was a lucky lady, winning often in various pools, wagers and card games. She was an avid Syracuse Men's Basketball fan, rearranging her schedule to ensure she never missed a game and often offering Coach Boeheim some words of advice to support the team. She also thoroughly enjoyed her Thursday afternoon visits to the American Legion in Union Springs where she spent countless hours visiting and pulling tabs with her Legion buddies.
Some of her most cherished memories, came in watching her granddaughters, Molly and Megan, grow up, play, and coach sports. They were the highlight of her life, providing she and Bill with immense pride and giving her such joy. She also felt extremely blessed to have been able to spend time and experience the birth of her first great granddaughter, Lauralei, who she loved and adored greatly.
Irene is survived by her beloved daughter and caregiver, Chris and son-in-law, Mark Osterhoudt; granddaughters, Molly (Anna), Megan (Travis), and great granddaughter, Lauralei. She also leaves behind her brother, Robert "Bob" Franklin (Bea), nephews, Roswell "Bill" (John Bayne), Michael (Diane), Donald (Kim), and Jeffrey Franklin; great nephews Jason (Leondra), Dana (Makenzie), and Connor Franklin; great nieces Mikayla and Nola Franklin, brother-in-law, Jack (Donna) Grant, and sister-in-law, Joan (Bill) Leschak. As well as her family, she leaves behind so many wonderful friends from King Ferry and Honoco Road who brought her much happiness and so many great memories. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Bill, and her sister, June Franklin.
A private graveside service will be held in Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery, King Ferry. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Irene's name to the Sons of the American Legion Post 1107, 8 Schobey St. Union Springs, NY 13160 or to the King Ferry Food Pantry, 2384 NY-34 B, Aurora, NY 13026.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020