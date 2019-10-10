|
Irene "Babcia" Holub
Irene "Babcia" Holub, age 98, passed away on October 9, 2019 at Cayuga Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was one of thirteen children born to Magdalena and Antoni Kedra in the village of Opatkowiczki Poland. Her birthdate was February 14, 1921.
Irene spent her early years in Poland. Though her family were farmers, Irene excelled in domestic arts, especially sewing. Her excellent tailoring skills led her to find work as a dress-maker later in life.
During World War II, Irene was a forced laborer in Halle Saale, Germany. Following her release, she wed Joseph Holub in Heilbronn, Germany in 1947. Irene and her husband journeyed to the U.S. in 1950. Here, they succeeded in assimilating and finding work, aided by their sponsors, Dr. and Mrs. Draper.
Irene resided first in Jamaica Estates, NY (8 years), then later in Floral Park, NY (32 years). She proudly became a U.S. citizen in 1959.
In 1991, Irene moved to Ithaca, NY to live closer to her only child, daughter Wanda, son-in-law Jeff Kay, and grandsons Ryan and Gregory Kay. Her warm nature and colorful Polish-English language endeared "Babcia" (Babcha) to her grandsons and their friends.
Irene was pre-deceased by her husband, her parents, and 11 of her siblings. In addition to her immediate family, she is survived by her United States extended family—nieces Elzbieta Lis (Joseph) and Barbara Gawor (Zbyszek) and their children; cousins Peter Holub (Wendy) and Mathilda Holub. She is also survived by relatives too numerous to list, who continue to live in Poland and other parts of Europe.
Calling hours for Irene will be held at Bangs Funeral Home in Ithaca NY on Tuesday, October 15 from 4:30 pm to 630 pm. A mass of Christian burial will take place on October 16, 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, with interment at Calvary Cemetery immediately following.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019