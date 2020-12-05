1/1
Irene Merrill
Irene Merrill

Irene Merrill, age 89, daughter of Charles and Parsey Russell, passed away December 4, 2020, with loving family around her. Irene was married for 55 years to Llewellyn "Tom" Merrill, who predeceased her in 2003. They were long time residents of West Dryden and lived on Bone Plain Road in the house Tom built. Irene enjoyed tending to her houseplants, crocheting and playing pinochle and she just adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Irene is also predeceased by daughters, Peggy Ann Merrill and Diane and sons, Llewellyn and Gerald Merrill; four siblings; and her great granddaughter, Ruby Sue King. She is survived by her 98 year old sister, Violet DaBall; daughter, Mary (Jerry) Kinney, son Charles (Janice) Merrill; grandchildren, Toby Merrill, Timothy (Sara) Westfall, Benjamin (Kimberly) Merrill, Rebecca (Justin) King; and by great grandchildren, Grace, Gabriel and Hadley Merrill, Stella Hendry and Brooke Westfall as well as numerous neices, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be held at Perkins Funeral Home in Dryden, NY on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM, with funeral service following at 2:00 PM with Pastor Sam Neno officiating. Burial will follow at West Groton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Kidney Foundation CNY, 731 James St., Ste.408, Syracuse, NY 13203. Online condolences at www.perkinsfh.com Due to COVID-19, attendance may be limited and social distancing and masks are required.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
(607) 844-8161
