Irene Norgren
Elmira Heights - Irene Norgren, 86, of Elmira Heights, NY and former longtime resident of Newfield, NY, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center, Elmira, NY. She was born in Detroit, MI daughter of the late William and Anna Matson Ollila and was also predeceased by her husbands, Raymond Cheff and Robert Norgren. She was retired from the Law Office of Frank Albanese where she had worked as a legal secretary for over 40 years.
Irene is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Rodney Kemp of Ithaca and her grandchildren, Matthew and Stephanie Kemp.
A celebration of Irene's life will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 6 pm at the Bangs Funeral Home. Friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 5 pm. Private burial will be held at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Newfield, NY. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Tompkins County S.P.C.A.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 26, 2019