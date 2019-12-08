Services
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Irene Petito
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Petito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Petito

Irene Petito Obituary
Irene Petito

Newfield - Irene Petito, 90, of Newfield, passed away at home on December 6, 2019. Irene was born in Ithaca and was the wife of Tony Petito.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm at Bangs Funeral Home, 209 W Green St, Ithaca NY. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery on Floral Ave, Ithaca NY.

To leave the family a message on their guest book, obtain a prayer card, get directions or share a photo or E-card, please visit Bangs Funeral Home at www.bangsfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
