Irene Petito
Newfield - Irene Petito, 90, of Newfield, passed away at home on December 6, 2019. Irene was born in Ithaca and was the wife of Tony Petito.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm at Bangs Funeral Home, 209 W Green St, Ithaca NY. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery on Floral Ave, Ithaca NY.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019