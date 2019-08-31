Services
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
For more information about
Iris Harrington
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Iris Harrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris A. Harrington


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Iris A. Harrington Obituary
Iris A. Harrington

Hastings, MI - Iris A Harrington age 80 of Hastings, MI passed away Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born on September 10, 1938 in Caroline, New York. She married Charles Harrington on August 23, 1978. He passed away in 2011. She enjoyed antiquing and photography. She was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association; horses were her passion.

Surviving are her son Scott (Vicki) Eighmey of Sparta, WI; grandchildren Jessica (Mike) Willis of Lowell, Jerald Eighmey of Sparta, WI, Kendra (Marc) Finch of Sparta, WI; 5 great grandchildren, siblings Rick Dobson of Ithaca, NY, Bruce Lott of Ithaca, NY, Patricia (Bill) Lower of Ithaca, NY, Dawn Greene of Ithaca, NY and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles, 3 sisters and special friend Sharon Whaley.

A graveside service will be held in Calvary Cemetery on Wednesday, September 4th at 1:00 PM with the Rev. Scott Eighmey and Rev. Bill Lower, officiating. Online condolence may be made by visiting our website at www.bangsfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Iris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
Download Now