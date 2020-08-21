1/1
Ivan Fred Robinson
1949 - 2019
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ivan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ivan Fred Robinson

Ivan was born to Leon and Jennie Robinson on August 12, 1949 and passed away November 17, 2019 after an extended illness.

Ivan attended Lansing Central Schools, and then worked many, various jobs over the years. He was a hard worker and a fast learner and developed many skills that enabled him to become the handy man that he was. There was almost nothing that he couldn't do, and was always happy and willing to tackle anything asked of him.

Ivan was a lifelong resident of North Lansing until moving to Goodview, Virginia approximately 5 years ago.

He was a member of the North Lansing Fire Department for many years, and owned and operated Robinson's Auto for approx. 18 years, working long hours and readily available to anyone who called on him.

Ivan is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Barbara Hurd Robinson, his sisters Shirley Woodward and Blanche Volbrecht, sister-in-law Arlene Parks, along with many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, brother Elbert (Pete) Parks, sisters Dorothy Lee and Beverly Parks, his aunt Edith, uncles Guy, Millard, Ivan, and Walter (Sparky).

A memorial service will hopefully be held at some point in the future, with a notice in the Freeville Shopper.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 21, 2020
Barb,
I’m sorry to hear about Ivan. I have many fond memories of motorcycle rides and firemen breakfasts with you and Ivan. My girls still laugh about Ivan’s belt buckle. I wish you the best.
Jan
Jan Batzer
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved