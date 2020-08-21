Ivan Fred Robinson



Ivan was born to Leon and Jennie Robinson on August 12, 1949 and passed away November 17, 2019 after an extended illness.



Ivan attended Lansing Central Schools, and then worked many, various jobs over the years. He was a hard worker and a fast learner and developed many skills that enabled him to become the handy man that he was. There was almost nothing that he couldn't do, and was always happy and willing to tackle anything asked of him.



Ivan was a lifelong resident of North Lansing until moving to Goodview, Virginia approximately 5 years ago.



He was a member of the North Lansing Fire Department for many years, and owned and operated Robinson's Auto for approx. 18 years, working long hours and readily available to anyone who called on him.



Ivan is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Barbara Hurd Robinson, his sisters Shirley Woodward and Blanche Volbrecht, sister-in-law Arlene Parks, along with many nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents, brother Elbert (Pete) Parks, sisters Dorothy Lee and Beverly Parks, his aunt Edith, uncles Guy, Millard, Ivan, and Walter (Sparky).



A memorial service will hopefully be held at some point in the future, with a notice in the Freeville Shopper.









