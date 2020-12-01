Jack Frederick French



Cary, NC - On Friday, November 27, 2020, Jack Frederick French, 86, of Cary, North Carolina, formerly of Sebring, Florida and Lansing, New York, went to be with the love of his life, Beverly. He passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer and Parkinson's Disease.



Jack was born in 1934, the son of Harry French and Eula Schrader French, and step-mother, Willomay Lyons French.



Jack was predeceased by his wife Beverly and daughter Linda. He is survived by his children, Jack (Sue) French Jr. of Kentucky, Wayne (Cynthia) French of North Carolina and Kathleen Seaman of New York. He is also survived by grandchildren, Katrina (Emanual) Jefferson of Illinois, Carrie Davenport of New York, Jill (Andy) Gravelin of Maryland, Timothy (Danielle) French of Kentucky, Brittany French (Sam) of North Carolina, and Nicholas (Caroline) French of North Carolina and great-grandson Solomon Jack French of Kentucky. He is also survived by several brothers and sisters.



A graveside service will be held at a later date.









