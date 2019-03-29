|
Jacqueline Elizabeth Melton Scott
- - Jacqueline Elizabeth Melton Scott, age 82 passed away on Saturday morning, March 16, 2019 at Hospicare of Ithaca NY surrounded by her caregivers.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. James AME Zion Church, 116 Cleveland Ave, Ithaca, NY, at 12:00 P.M.
Burial will be in the spring.
From early childhood, Jackie Scott's passion was for justice, diversity and equity. Her oldest friends all the way to her newest and youngest, each know her and have learned from her as one who speaks truth to power. She embodied strength, perseverance and caring from early days in Boston and Cambridge as an activist and in building the Cambridge Montessori School, through to her return to Ithaca and her work at the Southside Community Center, Cortland State and BJM.
A beloved member and elder of the community, she will be missed and not forgotten. Services have been entrusted to Herson- Wagner Funeral Home, 110 S. Geneva St. Ithaca N.Y.
