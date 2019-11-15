|
|
Jacques Bereaud
Jacques Bereaud, formerly of Ithaca, passed away on October 22, 2019. Jacques lived a full life which spanned 81 years and two continents. Jacques was born in northern France and during the World War II occupation he learned to read at home as there was no school. Once school restarted, he excelled and achieved the highest levels of education. As a teacher in France, he taught English to high school students while earning his doctorate which brought him to Cornell University. At Cornell, his focus was teaching and through his love of French language and literature, he inspired his students to achieve their own academic goals. Additionally, he served as department chair several times and ran a Cornell abroad program in Paris. He retired in 2002 with professor emeritus status after 36 years on the Cornell faculty.
Beyond his work, Jacques became very involved in the restoration of an 1818 home in Danby. He taught himself electricity, plumbing, and many other facets of home improvement, spending countless hours renovating the home.
Throughout his working life and retirement, Jacques enjoyed travel. He returned to France often to visit family but also enjoyed exploring the US and tropical destinations, with the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe a favorite location.
Above all, Jacques' true passion was family and friends. He was devoted to his wife, children, grandchildren, and extended family. He was proud to see his sons grow into adulthood and establish their own careers and families. He loved to talk to his grandchildren, nephews, and nieces, sharing many his stories and learning about their interests. He never turned down a game of cards or a chance to chat with a neighbor.
Jacques is survived by his wife Helene, sons, Francois and Philip, daughters in law Joanna and Yvonne, and seven grandchildren as well as sisters Marie-Therese and Catherine of France.
A celebration of Jacques' life will be held in Oldsmar Florida at the Holloway Funeral Home on January 4, 2020.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019