James A. Ellison
Spencer - James A. Ellison, 79, of Spencer, NY passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Pearlena Grippen Ellison; his loving wife, Colleen Ellison; sister, Izabele Darcy; and sons, Shawn Inman and Todd Ellison.
Jim is survived by his children, Debbie Ellison of Spencer, Jeff (Abigal) Ellison of Lockwood, Michael (Donna) Ellison of VanEtten, Lisa (Rick) Gillette of Spencer, Tammy Wilkinson of Spencer; step-son, Kai (Christina) Inman of OH; brothers, William (Beverly) Ellison of Spencer and Kenny (Louise) Ellison of Spencer; 12 grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jim was born and raised in Halsey Valley in the house the he lived in. He worked for Southern Tier Masonry in Binghamton for over 30 years where he was a member of the Local Teamsters. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, ice fishing, being in the outdoors, riding his 4 wheeler, camping, going to flea markets and auctions and was always building things. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited for many years. He was a member of the Halsey Valley United Methodist Church in Spencer where he sat on the board in the early days. He was actively involved in the Halsey Valley Old Home Days in the early years, building signs, serving beverages and cotton candy, building games and booths, and coaching the youth softball team.
A memorial service to honor Jim's life will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Halsey Valley United Methodist Church, 497 Hamilton Valley Road, Spencer, NY with Pastor Bruce VanDerpoel officiating. Burial will be in Halsey Valley Cemetery, Spencer, NY. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Jim's name can make one to Halsey Valley United Methodist Church, 497 Hamilton Valley Road, Spencer, NY 14883. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Jim's family may visit our Facebook page or in "Obituaries" at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020