JAMES A. METTLER
Ithaca - 71 of Ithaca, passed peacefully surrounded by family July 3, 2019. Jim was born in Ithaca in 1947 to the late Carl and Grace Brown Mettler. He graduated in 1967 from Newark Valley High School. He joined the United States Marine Corps and honorably served 3 tours in Vietnam as a Combat Engineer. Jim worked for Borg-Warner Automotive, Laborers Local 589, NCR and Ithaca Gun Company. He was also a volunteer fireman with Ithaca Fire Company #5. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Shirley Mettler; daughters, Charlene (Adam) Mahnke of Cayuta, and Bobbie Jo Mettler of Dryden; sister, Joyce Park and brother Charles Mettler, both of Berkshire; four grandchildren, Henna, Dasia and Gunner Herrmann, and Miasia Mettler; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, David Mettler. Jim loved to bowl and always had a smile on his face, and enjoyed helping others. A graveside service with military honors will be held July 27th at 10am at East Lawn Cemetery, 934 Mitchell St., Ithaca. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday July 27th from 11am-2pm at the Ithaca Veteran Volunteer Fireman's Assoc. Reception Hall at 638 Elmira Rd. in Ithaca. You may express condolences online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com. Arrangements entrusted to Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, Watkins Glen.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 6, 2019