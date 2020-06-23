James A. "Jim" Thompson
1956 - 2020
Freeville - James A. "Jim" Thompson of Freeville passed away at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the age of 63. Jim was born on July 2, 1956, a son of the late Kenneth and Mary (Holford) Thompson Sr. He worked for Babcock Farms for many years. Jim was a lifelong Elvis fan. Jim also adored his grandchildren. Jim is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debra Thompson; two sons, James (Matt) Thompson Jr. and Michael (Julie) Thompson; four grandchildren, Shaylynn, Ryann, Dalton, and Aaron; siblings, Kenneth (Chris) Thompson, David (Linda) Thompson, Valerie Thompson, and Cindy (Bobby) Beckley; step father, Virgil Beckley; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a brother Brian Beckley. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private for family. The family asks those that would like to make a contribution in Jim's memory to kindly consider St. Jude's. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com




Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
