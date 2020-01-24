|
James C. Milks
Sun City Center - James C. Milks, 84, of Sun City Center, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Jim was born on September 10, 1935, the second son of Dr. Clifford and Mrs. Betty Milks. He spent his childhood in the small New York towns of Newark Valley and then Owego as his father ran his veterinary practice and taught at Cornell University Veterinary College.
After graduating at the top of his high school class, Jim attended Hamilton and Harpur Colleges. He then served his country in the U. S. Navy, service for which he was very proud.
After his service, Jim eventually started working for Cornell University where he stayed for the remainder of his career. Alongside his full-time employment, Jim and his brother Steve built and ran Rocky Dock Campground on Cayuga Lake in the heart of the Finger Lakes.
Jim and Judy were married in 1998, and continued to live in Central New York State, in the town of Trumansburg, for a number of years as they finished their careers and began retirement. They enjoyed their local grandchildren, Elrik, Katie, and Hannah McCheyne and Emily Horton very much and looked forward to visits from the Pennsylvania gang, Susi, Josiah, Daniel, and Malia McKay. One year they took a cross-country trip in their RV to visit their grandchildren, Caleb, Bethany, and Moriah in Anchorage, AK.
Jim and Judy moved to Sun City Center in 2006, where he was active in the Emergency Squad and Security Patrol. He was also a church usher, and a very active domino player.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Judy; brother and sister-in-law Ed & Gloria Milks; sister Janet Kuhns; sister-in-law Lois Milks; sister-in-law Kathy and her husband Michael Steele; daughters and sons-in-law Beth & Gary McCheyne, Becky & Kevin McKay, and Amy & Dennis Horton; Step-son and daughter-in-law Matthew and Blanca Abair; eleven grandchildren; one great-grandson, Eoin McCheyne; and several beloved nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Jim was predeceased by his brother, Steve Milks, brother-in-law Gary Kuhns, and step-son Stephen Abair.
Gifts in Jim's name can be made to LifePath Hospice or the United Methodist Church in Sun City Center. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020