James Carroll Clark
Newfield - James Carroll Clark, 64, of Newfield, N.Y passed away peacefully on July 27th 2019. Born on March 21st, 1955, Jim is predeceased by his mother, Jean Clark and is survived by his father, Henry Clark and his four siblings, Marty, Vicki, Dede and Tom. Jim is also survived by multiple cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jim had many interests and usually placed intense focus on whichever pastime he was currently involved with. As a young person Jim enjoyed sports, particularly cross country and basketball. He also played the trombone in the high school band. His adult interests included coin collecting, chess, genealogy, the Red Sox, and history. He earned a double history degree at Binghamton University. Jim spent some time as a substitute and tutor at Newfield Central School. He got interested in and followed some of the high school sports teams.
Serving his country was important to Jim and he signed up for two tours of duty with the Armed Forces, spending several years in Germany. He became fluent in the language and was very interested in the country.
Having spent a year in Arizona with the family as a young person, his interest in Arizona was kindled and Jim returned for a year at Southwestern Bible College. Jim really enjoyed the heat and NYS winters were not to his liking. Eventually he decided to spend winters in Arizona, developing friendships with people he knew from the past and making many new friends.
A memorial service will be held on August 17th 2019 at 2:00PM at People's Baptist Church in Newfield, New York.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial funds to Hospicare of Ithaca, 172 East King St. Ithaca, N.Y. where Jim received the most excellent care.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 31, 2019