James Edward White
Ithaca - James Edward White, 68, of Ithaca, NY passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Saturday, December 28, 2019.
James was born June 30, 1951 in Ithaca, NY. He graduated from Newfield Central in Newfield, NY, in 1970. He married Catherine Barnes, his high school sweetheart, in 1972. James served in the United States Air Force from 1970-1972 as an airplane mechanic. After the military, James spent the remainder of his career at Challenge Industries in Ithaca, NY, and then settled into retirement as a gatekeeper at Taughannock Falls State Park in Trumansburg, NY, as well as driving for Ithaca Airline Limousine in Ithaca, NY. James loved spending his free time with his family, traveling, enjoying the outdoors, fishing on his boat, and helping his wife with craft shows.
James is survived by his wife, Catherine White of Ithaca, NY; his children Tammy (Jason) Oksa, Brian (Kristy) White, and Amanda (Anthony) Walrad; his siblings Robert White, Mary Anne (George) Schmelzer, R. John Lorer, Mona Lorer, and Joanne (Robert) Holford; and his grandchildren, Anthony White, Seamus Oksa, and Arik Oksa. He is preceded in death by his parents, George White and Mary Louise Beckly White of Newfield, New York, and his siblings John White, Mary White, and Tommy White.
A memorial service will be held at 12 PM with a reception to immediately follow Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Trumbles Corners Community Church, 628 Trumbles Corners Rd., Newfield, NY 14867. The family will receive friends from 11 AM-12 PM prior to the service. Pastor Ford and Pastor Larkin will officiate the ceremony.
Condolences may be sent to Trumbles Corners Community Church, 628 Trumbles Corners Rd, Newfield, NY 14867 and online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.hersonwagnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020