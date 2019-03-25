|
|
Dr. James F. Zimmer, DVM, PhD
Dryden - Dr. James F. Zimmer, DVM, PhD, passed away peacefully at his home on March 18, 2019. Jim was a long time resident of Dryden, NY until moving to Loudon, TN in 2017.
Jim was born and raised in Gates, NY, before coming to Ithaca to study veterinary medicine at Cornell University, where he completed his DVM degree in 1968. He continued his veterinary training at Angell Memorial Animal Hospital in Boston, MA then worked in private veterinary practices in Massachusetts and New York. He briefly joined the staff at Purdue University veterinary school before returning to Cornell to complete his PhD in 1979. Jim taught in the vet school at Cornell for several years after completing his degree. He then returned to private practice for several years, before joining the faculty at the SUNY Delhi Department of Veterinary Science Technology. After retiring from SUNY Delhi, he worked part time in private practice and veterinary research.
Jim served as the mayor of the Village of Dryden from 2013 to 2015.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer, four sons, Matt, Mike, Mark and P. John. He leaves 10 grandchildren along with many other beloved family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 114 Burleigh Drive, Ithaca on Saturday, March 30 at 2pm.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 25, 2019