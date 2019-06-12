|
|
James H. "Jim" Wooden
Trumansburg - James H. "Jim" Wooden of Trumansburg passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the age of 80. Jim was born in Trumansburg on October 25, 1938. He worked at Cornell University up to his retirement. Jim enjoyed camping, woodworking, and was an animal lover, taking in local strays. He was a natural caregiver and devoted family man who would generously give anything to those he loved and he was appreciative of the kindness given by his neighbors. Most of all, Jim's family and friends will miss his kind, loving, and generous spirit. Jim is survived by his wife, June Wooden; two children, Bonnie Postell and Luke (Denise) Wooden; four step children, Brenda Simonik, Gordon Gathany, Michelle Benjamin, and Steven Gathany; and six grandsons Tony Postell, Curtis ,Nick, Tyler and Travis Wooden and Matt McNinch .He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois Wooden in 2001; and son, Mark Wooden (Amy Grant). The family will be present to receive friends from 4:00pm to 5:00pm on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street Trumansburg. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 5:00pm at the funeral home. Prayers of Committal will be held privately for family. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on June 12, 2019