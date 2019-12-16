|
James Henry Drader, Jr
On December 13, 2019 James Henry Drader, Jr. went home to be with his Lord and Savior and his wife Carol who predeceased him in May 2000.
Jim was born in Valhalla, NY on July 13, 1931. He graduated from Newfield High School in June 1949 and married Carol July 7, 1951. Thereafter he served in the US Air Force from 1952-1954. He was stationed in Germany during the Korean conflict. When Jim returned home, he was a dedicated employee at New York State Electric and Gas as a lineman from 1954-1990. While raising a family and working at NYSEG, he also served his community for 25 years as town councilman and supervisor. Additionally, he served in multiple leadership positions at the Newfield United Methodist Church.
Jim was predeceased by his wife Carol, mother-in-law Marcella (Simpson), daughter-in-law Deanna Drader (Reynolds), father James H. Drader, Sr., mother Gladys Drader (Williamson), sister Bernice Albanese (Tony), brother-in-law Richard Holmes (Alberta), sister-in-law Dorothy Given (Charles). He is survived by his sisters Margaret Maier (Donald), Florence Stabe (Bob), his brother Dennis Drader (Evelyn), his sisters-in-law Mildred Thornton (Ray), Judith Horton (Dale), daughter Gaye Brewer (Rob), son James H. Drader III (Sharon), daughter Pamela Scott (Brad), grandchildren Megan Hinman (Chuck), James H. Drader IV (Kate), Casey Drader (Brittany), Kayla Scott, Connor Scott, Savanna Scott, his six great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews whom he deeply loved.
Calling hour will be at the Newfield United Methodist Church on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10:00-11:00. Services will follow.
In lieu of flowers, Jim requested donations be made to the Trustees of the Newfield United Methodist Church.
